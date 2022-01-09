Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 27.7% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $16.09 million and $549,501.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004897 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,872,360 coins and its circulating supply is 18,566,380 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

