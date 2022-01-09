NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

