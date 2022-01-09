NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 656,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 123.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 72.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 313,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,870. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.13 million, a PE ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

