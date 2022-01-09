New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Cut to $12.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NRZ. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NRZ opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

