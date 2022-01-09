New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,828 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Playtika were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $16.84 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.