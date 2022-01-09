New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 133,575 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $194.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $202.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.62. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

