New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Herc worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRI stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

