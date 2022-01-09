nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. nLIGHT reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $23.42 on Friday. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,394 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

