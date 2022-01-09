nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

LASR opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.32. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,006 shares of company stock worth $4,251,394. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in nLIGHT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in nLIGHT by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

