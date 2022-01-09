Noir Market Capitalization Achieves $223,310.77 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $223,310.77 and approximately $393.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00204288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00032875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00458292 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,457,161 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

