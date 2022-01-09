Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Nokia by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.