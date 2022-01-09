Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Northeast Community Bancorp’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 10th. Northeast Community Bancorp had issued 9,784,077 shares in its initial public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $97,840,770 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Northeast Community Bancorp’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $672,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

