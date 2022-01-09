Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 512,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.