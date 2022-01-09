NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Kunin purchased 262,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $125,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin Hall purchased 69,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 432,591 shares of company stock worth $201,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBY. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

