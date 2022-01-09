Novacoin Market Cap Hits $374,807.54 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $374,807.54 and approximately $786.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

