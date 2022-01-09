NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 189 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.