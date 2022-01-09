Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 25,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 336,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Get Novus Capital Co. II alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.