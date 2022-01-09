Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.71 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

