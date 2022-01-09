Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,738.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $929,948.07 and $14,738.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00083781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.71 or 0.07432001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,799.01 or 1.00089951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

