Nutrien (TSE:NTR) PT Set at C$85.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price objective on Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTR. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering restated an outperform rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.56.

Get Nutrien alerts:

TSE NTR opened at C$87.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$62.80 and a 52-week high of C$99.10.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 10.0500002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.