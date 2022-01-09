Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE:JHAA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
