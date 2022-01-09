Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:JHAA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

