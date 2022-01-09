Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NMT opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.