Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 27.1% in December

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NXJ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 50,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 673,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 115,631 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

