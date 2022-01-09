Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 27.1% in December

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NXJ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 50,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $15.95.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
