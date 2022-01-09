Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
NPV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $17.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.