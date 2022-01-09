Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NPV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

