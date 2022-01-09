Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvve Holding Corp. is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid technology. Nuvve Holding Corp., formerly known as Newborn Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVVE. Roth Capital started coverage on Nuvve in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Nuvve in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.06. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvve will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuvve by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuvve by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

