NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 312.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $272.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.26. The company has a market cap of $681.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

