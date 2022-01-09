Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading 5% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) shares traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.40. 648,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 392,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $435.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 99.13% and a return on equity of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

