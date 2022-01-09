Oddz Market Capitalization Achieves $9.17 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $3.88 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00083781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.71 or 0.07432001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,799.01 or 1.00089951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003259 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

