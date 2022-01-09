OLO (NYSE:OLO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of OLO stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. OLO has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $2,588,832.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,392,433.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.