ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

