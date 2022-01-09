ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE OKE opened at $62.46 on Thursday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 29.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

