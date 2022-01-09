Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 128.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,215 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,564,000 after purchasing an additional 175,390 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 232.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

