Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.63.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

