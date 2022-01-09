Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.27 ($13.94).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) target price on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) price target on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.43 ($10.71) on Friday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($17.95). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.52.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.