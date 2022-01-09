Origin Sport (ORS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $113,563.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $113,563.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00116056 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.