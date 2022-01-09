ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $106.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 200,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ORIX by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

