Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Up 22.9% in December

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Orthofix Medical stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.07. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rice Doug acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.