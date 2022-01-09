Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Up 22.9% in December

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.07. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rice Doug acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

