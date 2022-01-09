OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.50

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 7290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.