Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 1,792,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

