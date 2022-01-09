Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Reaches $30.18 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $30.18 million and approximately $72,244.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,080.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.74 or 0.07458803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00312278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00900941 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00070824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.00446430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00257572 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,645,252 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.