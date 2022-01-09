Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.76% of Oxford Industries worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $9,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 260.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 71,473 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $5,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.