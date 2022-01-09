Oxygen (OXY) One Day Volume Hits $553,332.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and $553,332.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

