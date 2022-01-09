PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,704,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of PACCAR worth $292,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

