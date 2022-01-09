PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Shares of PACW opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

