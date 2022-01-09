PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PagerDuty were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,393,000 after acquiring an additional 339,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after acquiring an additional 669,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,456,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,029,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,690,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,625 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PD opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

