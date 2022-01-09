Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Hits $0.0072

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $10,062.09 and $1,550.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

