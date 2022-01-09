PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.01

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.01 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 8777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in PAR Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

