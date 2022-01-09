Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Down 6%

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) shares traded down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.30. 2,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 180,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

