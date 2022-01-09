Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.36 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $14.26 or 0.00034003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $44.36 million and $9.32 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057839 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.89 or 0.07401535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.51 or 0.99844305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,079 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

