Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. Parsons’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 252.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

